AmpSurf summer camps and programs

AmpSurf is hosting a few different surfing camps and programs this summer in our community.

Kids Summer Surf Camps start June 12th and run through the week of Aug. 11th.

The schedule is Monday through Friday each week from 8:30-1:30.

These specific surf camps are for able-bodied kids between 1st and 8th grade.

They do offer surf camps for children with disabilities called adaptive surf clinics.

And lastly, they offer a free program for adults called "Surf on Saturdays."

This program is open to anyone living with a disability, Veterans and First Responders.

The camps and programs are set to take place in Pismo Beach.