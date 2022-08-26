Thousands expected at Stone Soup Music Festival in Grover Beach

Organizers are expecting 6000 people to attend the annual Stone Soup Music Festival in Grover Beach this weekend, Clark Center for the Performing Arts said.

The two-day music festival will take place at Ramona Garden Park and will run from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day.

Musicians from all over California will be performing on two stages. There will be 12 bands performing with The Young Dubliners, an Irish Rock band from Southern California, headlining Saturday.

The festival will also include their "infamous" Mardi Paws Dog Parade Sunday morning. Dog owners are encouraged to dress up their pets for their parade. Awards will be presented for "Best in Mardi Paws", "Most Original", "Most Colorful", and "Best Dog/Owner Look-alike" by the festival's panel of judges. All dogs must be on a leash.

Stone Soup Festival began in 1990 with the goal to celebrate diversity through music, food, arts, and crafts. This is the 32nd anniversary of the festival, though it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic.

Click here for more information about the festival and here for the festival's lineup.

