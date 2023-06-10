Arroyo Grande announces summer concert series lineup

Summer is just around the corner and festivities are making their way back to the Central Coast!

The City of Arroyo Grande Recreation Services Department announced its 2023 Summer Concert Series, which is scheduled to kick off on the Fourth of July and will continue each week on Sundays through Sept. 17.

The free community concerts will be held at Heritage Square Park.

According to a press release from the city, the first concert on July 4 will feature The Village Band from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with Unfinished Business taking the stage at 2 to 4 p.m.

The city says there will also be festive activities for families to take part in during intermission on July 4.

The South County Historical Society will be there to sell hot dogs and the Arroyo Grande Rotary Club will provide beer and wine to purchase.

Along with the free concert, the Recreation Services team says it will partner with the Central Coast Athletics Foundation to host the first Fourth of July Firecracker Run for kids ages 5 to 12 starting at 10 a.m. in the Village.

The city says the remainder of the Summer Concert Series will be held on Sundays and will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. at Heritage Square Park, with food and activities available.

Here is a list of the 2023 Summer Concert Series lineup:



July 9 — IMUA

July 16 — Garden Party

July 23 — B & The Hive

July 30 — Monte Mills & the Lucky Horseshoe Band

Aug. 6 — The Vibe Setters

Aug. 13 — Mother Corn Shuckers

Aug. 20 — The Susie Ritchie Band

Aug. 27 — Shop Rock

Sept. 3 — Ras Danny

Sept. 10 — The Vintage Renegades

Sept. 17 — Dirty Cello

For more information on upcoming events and the Summer Concert Series, click here.