Arroyo Grande celebrates new and old traditions at Harvest Festival

The 83rd Annual Arroyo Grande Harvest Festival returns Friday.

The two-day event will take place Friday from 4 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The festival is the longest-running free festival in Arroyo Grande, according to the press release.

Annual attendees can look forward to old traditions such as the Saturday morning parade and the pie eating contest. They can also look out for "new traditions" including a dinner dance and a cornhole tournament.

"The Harvest Festival Committee has put in a lot of hours to make this not just another festival but one of the best ever," said Greg Steinberger, Committee member of the Harvest Festival.

Click here for information about the Harvest Festival.

