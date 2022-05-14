Arroyo Grande High School students help paint Nipomo Elementary mural

Work on a new mural at Nipomo Elementary is underway.

Students from Arroyo Grande High School have been painting the mural and Friday, Nipomo Elementary students helped with the finishing touches by adding their handprints.

Various shades of red, blue, orange and yellow surround a tiger, the school's mascot, and the words "We Are Nipomo Elementary."

“I’m so thrilled. We needed more color around here and I can’t wait to get more murals up on the wall,” said Principal Julia Bowles.

The high schoolers were expected to be working on the mural for most of the day Friday.

Both schools are part of the Lucia Mar Unified School District.

