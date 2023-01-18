Arroyo Grande starts fundraiser for flooded homes

The city of Arroyo Grande is teaming up with a nonprofit organization to hold a fundraiser for residents facing home damage.

Their initiative comes in response to the severe winter rainfall on Jan. 9 that caused homes to flood, specifically on Tally Ho Road.

“Some families don’t have a home to return to after last Monday’s storm. After multiple people contacted me about how to help, 5Cities Homeless Coalition and I came up with the South County Flood Relief fund idea," said Mayor Pro tem Kristen Barneich in a press release on Tuesday.

The proceeds will specifically be used to help residents whose homes were flooded in South County from Avila Beach to Nipomo.

"Now, more than ever, we need your help. Your gift, big or small, will have an enormous impact to help those most in need see through the storm and plan for a brighter future,” said Janna Nichols the 5Cities Homeless Coalition Executive Director.

For more information on the Helping Our Neighbors Weather the Storm fundraiser, you can visit the 5Cities Homeless Coalition's website.