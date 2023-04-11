ASAP Cats to host annual Basil's Big Bash gala in June

ASAP Cats is set to host its annual gala dedicated to raising funds for the welfare of the cats in Santa Barbara County this June.

Basil's Big Bash, also known as the Bash, is set to take place on Friday, June 9, at the Carousel House in Santa Barbara, located on the western end of Chase Palm Park.

Organizers said this year's event will continue a similar familial theme as last year's gala, reuniting lost cats with their families.

In addition to dinner and dancing, the Bash will host both a silent and live auction, featuring "everything from items of comfort, to unforgettable experiences, to an instant wine cellar," according to the press release.

The Bash, which started in 2014, was created to raise funds for cats and kittens in need and to bring together the community of feline lovers who share the similar goal of saving cats, organizers said.

Click here to purchase tickets to the gala. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for a limited time.