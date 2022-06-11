Atascadero Printery Foundation to host open house

The Atascadero Printery Foundation will host a free open house on Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Printery Site, located at 6351 Olmeda Avenue in Atascadero.

Funds raised will help the Atascadero Printery Foundation move forward with the goal of re-purposing the facility as a community arts, education and events center.

The printery says visitors will have the opportunity to see the architecture and adornments of the Historic Women's Press Building, the first completed in Atascadero.

Features of the event include: historic printing equipment and displays of many of the publications produced there over the nearly 50 years it was in operation.

There will also be an in-depth virtual tour showing the progress of the restoration, and detailed drawings and renderings of the future as an amazing asset to the community.

A special dance was also held Friday evening. The Foundation says it transformed the Printery site into a 1915 Garden Party Setting under the stars for those who attended.

Throughout the three day event, there will be a variety of food, BBQ and drinks offered for sale.

The foundation says the open house will be free for all who attend.

For more information about the events and the Atascadero Printery Foundation, visit www.AtascaderoPrintery.org.

