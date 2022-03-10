Behavioral Wellness gifted mobile health van

The Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness is adding a mobile health van to its resources, thanks to a recent donation.

The department announced that a $50,000 gift from the Gordon Family Trust funded the purchase of the van, which allows the department to expand its outreach in the community. Officials say the van has joined the Homeless Services and Assertive Outreach Team programs.

"This incredible gift was such a surprise, and we are so appreciative to receive this recognition from the family," Celeste Andersen, Behavioral Wellness Chief of Compliance, said in a statement.

Inside the van is a fully operational mobile health clinic. It offers a transportation, space for medical support and a way that clients can access other Behavioral Wellness services.

"The van is so nice that people tell me they want to live in it," Bernard Hicks, Assertive Outreach Team Lead at the department, said. "People approach the van just to see inside and get an idea of what we do. It's incredible to have a van like this for the program."