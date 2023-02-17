Boys & Girls Club hosts 34th annual Back a Youth Night

The Boys & Girls Club of the Mid Central Coast hosted its annual Back a Youth Night Thursday evening.

This is the 34th year the Boys & Girls Club has hosted the event.

During the event, mentors partnered with local kids to play games, make some arts and crafts, eat food, and build a bond.

“we bring adults from the community to partner with our club members and spend an evening enjoying dinner, doing activities, playing games, getting to know each other, and for the adults to understand the value of what we do for kids and for the kids to meet some great adults and to show they care about their successes and what they are up to,” said Kelly White O’Neill, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast Director of Marketing and Donor Communications

The dinner for Back a Youth Night was donated by Panda Express.