Cal Poly hosts California FFA State Finals Competition

More than two thousand students from across the state competed at the annual California State Future Farmer of America Finals Competition Saturday.

The weekend marked more than eight decades of Cal Poly hosting the championships.

Officials said high school students from 155 schools competed in a total of 22 events throughout the day, including agronomy, dairy cattle, farm business management and vet science.

“The State FFA Judging Finals is an amazing opportunity for each student and team to demonstrate their skills and be recognized for their outstanding accomplishments,” said Ben Swan, head of the Agricultural Education and Communication Department. “For many students, this competition marks the beginning or the end of their FFA careers. It is our goal to honor those teams and students who have worked hard all year and earned the title of state champion.”

Competitors shared with KSBY their message to future FFA members.

"Take the opportunities that are out there and don't skip any of them," Lily Williamson and Charli Roberts from the Eureka FFA Chapter said. "There are so many different opportunities FFA has to offer. There are so many different competitions you can do and so many things you can learn. FFA really sets you up for your future."

Winners will represent California at the National FFA Convention in October in Indianapolis, Indiana.