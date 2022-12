Cal Poly’s annual poinsettia sale kicks off this weekend.

The holiday plants will be on sale this Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Poly Plant Store.

Another sale will take place on December 11th.

The poinsettias are grown by students who work in the plant sciences department’s greenhouses.

Prices range from $10 to $100.

In addition to the poinsettias, the holiday plant sale will also feature student-made wreathes, succulents, ornaments, and other gifts.