Cal Poly to host Black History Month events

Cal Poly's Black Student Union and Black Academic Excellence Center are teaming up with campus organizations and the San Luis Obispo community to honor Black History Month.

Friday was the first annual Black History Month kick-off event, which showcased Black-owned businesses and resources for Black students.

There will be more events throughout the month, including a roll-bounce skate party on Feb.11 in Santa Maria and Black History Month spirit week from Feb. 21 to Feb. 24.

"There's been a lot of challenges, experiences and there's been really tough days for the Black community, but today we wanted to really make it as a turning point; an opportunity for us to just heal together with music, fun games and, overall, just with each other," said Christina Sholars, the Black Academic Excellence Center coordinator.

There will also be an open mic night and a poetry slam open to the San Luis Obispo community on Feb. 25.