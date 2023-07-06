3 local nonprofit organizations to host second bilingual native plant hike

Three local nonprofit organizations will be hosting their second bilingual native plant hike at the Pismo Preserve on Sunday, July 9. The hike will be in both Spanish and English from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The groups are the San Luis Obispo Chapter of the California Native Plant Society, the Land Conservancy of SLO County and Latino Outdoors Central Coast.

The hikers will follow the Spring to Spring loop trail, a 2.2-mile path with 300 feet of elevation through chaparral and oak woodland with a view of the ocean. On the trail, leaders will be helping the hikers identify native plants.

The hike will take around two and a half hours to complete and is open to everyone.

The organizations will provide food and drinks at the picnic tables at the end of the hike.

Those interested can reserve a spot on the hike online and must fill out a smart waiver from Latino Outdoors.

Latino Outdoors is an organization focused on creating an inclusive space in outdoor recreation, conservation and environmental education, according to their website.