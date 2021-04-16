Candlelight vigil for Kristin Smart planned in Paso Robles

A candlelight vigil for Kristin Smart is set to take place in Paso Robles this weekend.

It’s happening Saturday at 7 p.m. at Downtown Park.

The event is designed for the community to come together and show their support for the Smart family.

Speakers include podcaster Chris Lambert, Smart family advocate and Find Kristin Smart administrator Carla Clawson Hoffman, singer Athena Sorenson and more.

So far more than 100 people have said they plan to attend the event.

People are asked to follow COVID-19 safety protocols while at the park.

For more information, click here.