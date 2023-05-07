CASA of San Luis Obispo County hosts first charity golf tournament

The CASA of San Luis Obispo County hosted its first-ever charity golf tournament in Nipomo Saturday.

The fundraiser took place at the Monarch Dunes Old Course.

Besides golf, guests also took part in a 200-bottle wine pull and enjoyed dinner provided by the Monarch Dunes Butterfly Grill.

KSBY Morning Anchor Neil Hebert and Chief Meteorologist Dave Hovde emceed the event.

Sports Director and anchor Dylan Foreman also took part of the tournament.

CASA of San Luis Obispo County is an organization that advocates for abused and neglected children within the court system, according to its official website.