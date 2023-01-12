Cats evacuated from Cal Poly due to storm

Cats at the Cal Poly Cat Program are returning to campus after being evacuated because of the storm.

When classes at Cal Poly were canceled on January 9, the program was given orders to evacuate the shelter because of a potential breach of a nearby reservoir.

26 cats needed to be relocated, and thanks to the help of volunteers and Animal Services, all the cats found a temporary home.

With the calmer weather, the cats are returning to the shelter and the Cal poly Cat Program is sending thanks to everyone who helped.