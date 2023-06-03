Photos: See what the Elks Parade looked like in the 1950s

Festivities for the 80th annual Elks Rodeo & Parade kicked off Thursday. If you can't make it to the event in person, you can watch a live broadcast of the parade starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 3 on The CW, channel 6.2. The parade will be rebroadcast at 3 p.m. on KSBY.
As part of the station's 70th-anniversary celebration, KSBY is looking back at what life was like along the Central Coast during 1953 and surrounding years.
While you may recognize some of the groups, schools and even individuals that participated in the Elk's Parades across the early 1950s, don’t expect to recognize many of the surrounding buildings. As the downtown-area buildings fell out of compliance with California earthquake codes, local officials opted to demolish the buildings instead of retrofit, leaving the strip along Broadway looking very different than it did back then.
Editor's Note: Many thanks to the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society Museum for the images and information contained in this article. If you would like to learn more about the history of the Elks Rodeo & Parade, the museum has a book for sale that covers the parades, rodeos and other Elk's information — all for just $10.
PHOTOS: Elks Parade, c. 1950s:
