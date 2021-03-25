Central Coast Aquarium reopens, hosting spring break camps

After about a year-long closure, the Central Coast Aquarium in Avila Beach is open once again.

Next month, the aquarium is holding two spring break camps for children grades 2nd through 5th and 6th through 8th from April 5-9.

The cost is $225 per person. Each camp holds 15 students.

"We do a lot of fun educational stuff, so each day we focus on a different theme about marine science, whether that’s ocean chemistry or camouflage techniques in ocean animals, so we do a lot of hands-on science and we also have a lot of fun stuff that goes on with that, so going down to the tide pools, doing a beach clean-up, all sorts of cool stuff that kids get to experience about the ocean",” said Ande Fieber, the aquarium’s director of science and education.

The aquarium has some new animals and is open to the public at 25 percent capacity Thursdays and Fridays from noon to 3 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

*This story has been updated to show the camps are for children in grades 2-5 and 6-8.