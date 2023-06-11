Central Coast Cider Festival returns to Atascadero

After a three-year hiatus, the Central Coast Cider Festival is making its return to Atascadero.

The festival, which is presented by the Central Coast Cider Association, will be happening on Saturday, Aug. 12 at the Atascadero Pavilion on the Lake and Park from 4 to 8 p.m.

According to a press release from the Central Coast Cider Association, VIP entry for the festival will be from 4 to 5 p.m., and will feature short talks from certified pommelier Brandon Buza and orchardist Jake Mann. There will also be special pours from the cider producers.

Early bird tickets will go on sale on Monday, June 12, with tickets at $44 for general admission and $59 for VIP entry. After June 30, prices will rise to $49 and $69, respectively. Tickets for designated drivers are $10.

Below is a list of cideries who will be attending so far:



Gopher Glen Cider Co.

Kelsey See Canyon Vineyards

Sycamore Ranch Cider Works

Tin City Cider Co.

Two Broads Ciderworks

Bristols Cider

Blindwood Cider

Durham Cider + Wine Co.

Shindig Cider

SLO Cider Co.

Mount Diablo Cider

Apiary Beverage Co.

Hemly Cider

Raging Cider & Mead

Lassen Traditional Cider

The Central Coast Cider Association says there will also be food trucks and live music at the event.

The last Central Coast Cider Festival was in 2019 and was canceled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year will be the fifth Cider Fest.

To read more about the upcoming Central Coast Cider Festival, click here.