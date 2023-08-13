Central Coast Dahlia Society hosts third annual flower show

The Central Coast Dahlia Society is hosting its third annual flower show and bouquet sale Saturday and Sunday.

Hundreds of exhibition blooms were on display at the United Methodist Church located at 1515 Frederick Street in San Luis Obispo.

“I think everybody is really attracted to these flowers. There's amazing diversity in these flowers. So many colors, so many sizes, and they're just really fun to grow,” Heather Jamieson, president of the Central Coast Dahlia Society said.

Organizers said they are one of the newest chapters in the U.S. and have been active for 5 years.

The flower show continues Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.

The event is open and free to the public.

