Watch
Community

Actions

Central Coast residents invited to "Clear the Shelters"

The adoption event will air on KSBY at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18.
items.[0].image.alt
Santa Barbara County Public Health Department
The goal of the adoption event is to find a home for every single homeless animal in Santa Barbara County.
clear the shelters 9-16-21.PNG
Posted at 1:14 PM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 16:16:08-04

Central Coast residents are invited to adopt pets and help "Clear the Shelters" over the weekend.

On Saturday, Sept. 18, the community can join Santa Barbara County animal shelters for the event. Its goal is to find a home for every homeless animal across the county.

The participating shelters have partnered with NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations for the Clear the Shelters event. The event will air on KSBY at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Many shelters are offering fee-waived adoptions through the day. The one-day event will run through 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Those interested in pet adoption can choose from cats, dogs, bunnies and other pets. Potential adopters can visit shelter websites to see which pets are available.

Participating shelters and important details are below:

  • Santa Barbara County Animal Service offers fee-waived adoptions from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a break for lunch from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. No appointment is needed.
  • Animal Shelter Assistance Program is offering fee-waived adoptions from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The shelter says appointments are preferred.
  • Bunnies Urgency Needing Shelter is offering fee-waived adoptions for rabbits and guinea pigs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a break for lunch from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. No appointment is needed.
  • The Santa Barbara Humane Santa Maria Campus is offering fee-waived adoptions from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society & Dawg is offering adoptions at regular price from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments are preferred.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY_BookCampaign_21_480x360.png

"If You Give a Child a Book..."