Central Coast residents invited to "Clear the Shelters"

Central Coast residents are invited to adopt pets and help "Clear the Shelters" over the weekend.

On Saturday, Sept. 18, the community can join Santa Barbara County animal shelters for the event. Its goal is to find a home for every homeless animal across the county.

The participating shelters have partnered with NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations for the Clear the Shelters event. The event will air on KSBY at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Many shelters are offering fee-waived adoptions through the day. The one-day event will run through 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Those interested in pet adoption can choose from cats, dogs, bunnies and other pets. Potential adopters can visit shelter websites to see which pets are available.

Participating shelters and important details are below: