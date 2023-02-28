Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum event

Join the Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum (CCVMM) for our next Speaker Series with Historian, Erik Brun, and his presentation on the 54th Coast Artillery on the Central Coast during WWII.

In honor of Black History Month.... Erik Brun shares the history and accomplishments of the first Central Coast Black Combat unit to be placed into operation against the enemy in WWII. The unit that had gun positions in Morro Bay, Avila, and Shell Beach.

In the three months after Pearl Harbor, the Imperial Japanese Navy attacked vital merchant shipping and shore facilities along the California coast.

The War Department’s Western Defense Command ordered the establishment of firing positions between San Luis Obispo and Santa Cruz, to protect the citizens and key defense infrastructure between the Harbor Defenses of Los Angeles and San Francisco.

The 54th Coast Artillery Regiment’s 1st Battalion took up positions between Shell Beach and Cayucos in April 1942.

Erik Brun will also discuss how their arrival helped shape Post-war San Luis Obispo.

Seating is limited, and admission is free...but you do need to register.

Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum will be open for tours one hour prior to the presentation.

The presentation itself will take place across the parking lot at the American Legion, Post #66 event room.

Times to know:

1 PM– Museum Tours

2 PM – Presentation

For questions or assistance registering to attend, please call (805) 543-1763 or email ccvmm.programs@gmail.com