Ceremony remembers and honors loved ones lost

Wilshire Hospice invited the community to remember and honor their loved ones who died during this year’s Light up a Life ceremony.

The event took place at the Mission Plaza in downtown San Luis Obispo.

Wilshire Hospice says it offers this event each year as a place of reflection and support during the holidays.

Event organizers read names, lit candles, and then illuminated a tree to remember and honor those lost.

“The holidays are difficult time for people because we are missing our loved ones during these typically joyous time of year, but it can be hard, and traditions can be challenging, so we hope that this is a tradition that people can enjoy year after year and come and just have a peaceful place to honor their loved ones and connect with other people in the community that are also missing their loved ones," said Shannon McOuat, the executive director of the Hospice of San Luis Obispo County.

There are 3 more ceremonies planned for the next coming weeks.