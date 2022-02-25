Charles Paddock Zoo announces 2nd annual trivia night

Charles Paddock Zoo is inviting the community to come out for for their second annual Zoo Trivia Night next month.

The trivia night will quiz participants on their animal knowledge. It runs from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, and will take place at the zoo, located next to Atascadero Lake Park on Hwy 41.

In addition to trivia, the event will include snacks, drinks and a prize for first and second place.

Individuals tickets are $30, and a table of five can be reserved for $125. Information and tickets are available online.

All proceeds from the event will support the Friends of the Charles Paddock Zoo.