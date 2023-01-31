Charles Paddock Zoo brings back Adopt-A-Cockroach Valentine’s Day offer

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, the Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero is bringing back Adopt-A-Cockroach.

During the month of February, you can adopt a cockroach for someone special in your life, or for someone not so special.

For $7, you can name a cockroach and receive an official certification of adoption.

The certificate will include your Valentine’s name.

You can upgrade your gift and book a meet-and-greet with the cockroach, or buy a t-shirt or hoodie.

For more information on adopting a cockroach, click this link.