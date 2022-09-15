Charles Paddock Zoo celebrates International Red Panda Day

The Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero joins other zoos in the Red Panda Network to celebrate International Red Panda Day.

The zoo will host a scavenger hunt, coloring, and drawing activities about red pandas on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Visitors can also join a Zookeeper talk at 11 a.m.

Red pandas are considered critically endangered, the Zoo said. They are mammals native to mammal native to the eastern Himalayas and southwestern China and are related to raccoons, skunks, and weasels.

Charles Paddock Zoo currently takes care of three red pandas, Pabu, Pingjing, and Yeren.

All activities for International Red Panda Day are free with regular general zoo admission.

