Charles Paddock Zoo gets 'Wild About Art'

The Charles Paddock Zoo is getting crafty on Saturday.

The zoo, located in Atascadero, says its "Wild About Art" event is back for the day, starting at 10 a.m. and going until 3 p.m.

According to the zoo, everyone who attends will have the chance to watch as the zoo's animal residents create their own unique art pieces.

Zoo visitors will also get to join in on the fun and will be able to create arts and crafts.

Children will get to color, paint and more.

In addition, the zoo says local artists will be on hand to showcase their artwork for sale.

All of the demonstrations, workshops and activities at this event are included with the price of general admission.

The Charles Paddock Zoo says regular general admission to the zoo is $10 per person. For ages 5-12, it will cost $8 and for ages 3 to 4 it will be $5. Seniors 65 and up will be $9 per person. Children ages 2 and under get in for free.