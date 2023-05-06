CHC celebrates 45th anniversary with health fairs across the Central Coast

The Community Health Centers of the Central Coast is celebrating its 45th anniversary with a series of community health fairs across the Central Coast.

According to the press release, the free health and resource fair will provide access to various services, including "COVID-19 vaccinations, spinal alignment checks, diabetes screenings, blood pressure checks, fluoride varnish treatments for children, vision screenings, oral health checks, and assistance with establishing care at CHC."

Attendees will also have the chance to interact with CHC health providers and receive self-care education materials, recipes, and resources to learn to take charge of their own health.

CHC's 45th Anniversary Health Fairs will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on the following dates and CHC clinic locations:

May 6th

CHC Nipomo: 150 Tejas Place, Nipomo CHC Casa, San Luis Obispo: 77 Casa Street, San Luis Obispo CHC Cambria: 2515 Main Street, Cambria

May 20th

CHC Lompoc: 1300 W Oceano Ave, Lompoc CHC Templeton: 1330 Las Tablas Road, Templeton CHC Arbor Women's Health: 1418 E. Main Street Suite 210, Santa Maria



Officials said Community Health Centers of the Central Coast started in 1978 in Nipomo with only 7 employees and one part-time volunteer doctor. The non-profit organization has now grown to over 800 employees in 28 state-licensed clinics.

Click here for more information about the health fairs.