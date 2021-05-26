Children in Grover Beach take part in Raising A Reader program

Children in Grover Beach celebrated the completion of a special program Wednesday.

Happy Face Child Care offers the Raising A Reader program for children ages 2-5, which helps families work on instilling a reading program at home.

Owner and teacher Nora Zarate handed out certificates, books and goodie bags to the students as part of the end-of-year celebration Wednesday.

"I can see a big difference on the kids’ reading, especially the language development,” Zarate told KSBY News. “They recognize more letters and pictures."

She says while the graduation is for the students, it also marks the accomplishments of the parents for creating regular reading routines throughout the summer months and rest of the year, adding it was even more beneficial this year.

"Especially right now during pandemic, some of the, actually all of the libraries were closed, so that’s a really good opportunity for them to read and they don’t have to go out of the house, they have the books at home and different books every week," Zarate said.

She says book bags are sent home with each child and switched out every week, so they always have books to read at home with their families.

This is Zarate's fourth year participating in the Raising A Reader program.

