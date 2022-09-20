Watch Now
Chumash golf tournament raises funds for two local non-profits

Chumash Charity Golf Classic 2022.jpg
NIK BLASKOVICH
The annual Chumash Charity Classic with raise funds for two local non-profits, Good Samaritan in Santa Maria and Planned Parenthood California Central Coast.
Posted at 12:53 PM, Sep 20, 2022
The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians is hosting its annual Chumash Charity Golf Classic to raise funds for two local non-profits.

The tournament takes place from Tuesday to Thursday at the Alisal Golf Course in Solvang.

Proceeds from the three-day tournament will go to Planned Parenthood California Central Coast and Good Samaritan Shelter in Santa Maria, organizers said.

In addition to donating to these two non-profits, some of the proceeds would fund the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation's Technology in Schools Program, which offers technology grants for schools to purchase hardware and/or upgrade infrastructure.

"The tribe has a huge story with community connections," Kenneth Kanh, Tribal Chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, said, "and being able to give back to our community is extremely important. And when we have fun as well, it's even better."

The charity golf tournament raises around $100,000 to $140,000 of donations every year, Kanh said. The tournament has raised more than $1.8 million for local charities and non-profits since its first tournament in 2005.

