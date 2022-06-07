City announces end to SLO Triathlon

An event that’s taken place for the last 40 years in San Luis Obispo has run its final course.

The City of San Luis Obispo Parks & Recreation Department announced that the SLO Triathlon has ended.

The City cited cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic along with declining participation over the years as reasons behind the decision.

“We are sad to say goodbye, but we are also excited to bring new public events, recreation programs and services that serve a wider range of needs. In place of the SLO Triathlon, we’re creating new opportunities to support and learn from the natural environment, designing recreational events that are accessible to all, and expanding programs that encourage and support play, health and community building,” the social media post said.

The city held its first triathlon in 1979 to celebrate the construction of the community pool at the San Luis Obispo Swim Center.

The event has not taken place the last two years. In 2019, officials said around 300 volunteers were needed to help maintain a variety of events.