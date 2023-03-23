City Farm SLO opens applications for Youth Empowerment Program

City Farm SLO is now accepting applications for its summer Youth Empowerment Program.

The program aims to help teens of all backgrounds develop skills for healthy successful futures through farm-based workshops.

The bilingual educational workshops cover a wide range of areas including health and wellness, leadership and team development, and career and college readiness, according to organizers.

Participants will also have hands-on sustainable agriculture instruction and will earn $200 for their participation.

Officials say they will be holding three summer cohorts in 2023.

The three programs will be held from June 20-29, July 10-20 and July 24-Aug 3. All sessions will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You must be between the ages of 14 and 17 to apply.

The application deadline is Apr. 1.

Click hereto apply for the Youth Empowerment Program.

Click hereto learn more about City Farm SLO.

