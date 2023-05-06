Watch Now
Community

Actions

City of Atascadero hosts 7th Annual Tamale Festival

tamale festival.jpg
KSBY
The City of Atascadero hosted its 7th Annual Tamale Festival Saturday.
tamale festival.jpg
Posted at 3:12 PM, May 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-06 18:12:04-04

The City of Atascadero hosted the 7th Annual Tamale Festival Saturday.

The event took place at the Sunken Gardens from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and included entertainment, music, face painting and more.

Nearly 30 tamale vendors from across California offered a variety of gourmet, traditional and sweet tamales.

"It's a lot of fun. It's a good thing to come out every year, get to try tamales that you usually don't have around here," Erick, who lives in Atascadero, told KSBY.

Attendees of the festival also got to take part in the "Tamale Eating Contest" and the "Chihuahua Costume and Pet Contest".

At noon, tamale vendors showcased their outstanding work during the popular "Best Tamale Contest." KSBY anchor Richard Gearhart was one of the judges adjudicating the event.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg