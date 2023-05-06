City of Atascadero hosts 7th Annual Tamale Festival

The City of Atascadero hosted the 7th Annual Tamale Festival Saturday.

The event took place at the Sunken Gardens from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and included entertainment, music, face painting and more.

Nearly 30 tamale vendors from across California offered a variety of gourmet, traditional and sweet tamales.

"It's a lot of fun. It's a good thing to come out every year, get to try tamales that you usually don't have around here," Erick, who lives in Atascadero, told KSBY.

Attendees of the festival also got to take part in the "Tamale Eating Contest" and the "Chihuahua Costume and Pet Contest".

At noon, tamale vendors showcased their outstanding work during the popular "Best Tamale Contest." KSBY anchor Richard Gearhart was one of the judges adjudicating the event.