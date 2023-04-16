City of Goleta celebrating Earth Day with an upcoming beautification event

The City of Goleta is hosting a beautification project to celebrate Earth Day on Saturday, April 22.

Residents will have the opportunity to volunteer and help clean up open spaces in the city, including Stow Grove Park, Lake Los Carneros, and Ellwood Bluffs and their surrounding neighborhoods.

Clean-ups of these areas will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The event will also include a free bulky items drop-off for residents.

Unwanted items can be dropped off at 6237 Cathedral Oaks Road from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Acceptable items include but are not limited to mattresses and box springs, wood and metal furniture, plastic tables, desks and chairs, and wood pallets and tables.

Those who help volunteer will receive a free Beautify Goleta t-shirt and reusable plastic cutlery set while supplies last.

To sign up for the event and for more information, visit cityofgoleta.org.