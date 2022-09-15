Watch Now
City of Goleta invites public to help clean up beaches and creeks

The City of Goleta is inviting the public to participate in beach clean-up on Coastal Clean Up Day this Saturday.

Volunteers will be cleaning up beaches and creeks all throughout Santa Barbara County. The three locations in Goleta include:

  • Haskell’s Beach (9 a.m. - 12 p.m.)
  • Ellwood Bluffs and Beach (9 a.m. - 12 p.m.)
  • San Jose Creek (10 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

As part of Coastal Cleanup Day, the city will also host its last Bulky Item Collection Event of the year on Saturday.

Residents can drop off their bulky items from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the intersection of Cannon Green Drive and Phelps Road.

Electronics, medicine, and hazardous waste will not be accepted.

More information about the coastal cleanup can be found here.

