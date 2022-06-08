City of Goleta seeks public input on website refresh

The City of Goleta is refreshing its main website and wants the public's input.

The city will be changing its main website and library website and will be hosting a Public Engagement Commission on June 15.

At the meeting, city staff will present the updates to the website and will open the floor for discussion.

It says it would like input on what citizens would like to see included and/or highlighted before the website goes live.

City Staff says they have been working behind the scenes for the past year with website vendor Granicus as part of a website credit.

The discussion will take place on June 15 at a virtual Public Engagement Commission meeting at 6:00 p.m.

The City website was last revamped seven years ago in May 2015.

Goleta says its newly-updated website will be easier to navigate, more accessible and mobile-friendly.

For more information on how to participate in the virtual meeting, click HERE.