City of Grover Beach and Rotary club invite community members to restore Mentone Basin Park fence

The City of Grover Beach has partnered with the Rotary Club to host a voluntary neighborhood fence painting event aimed at refurbishing the Mentone Basin Park fence on Saturday, Feb. 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The main painting event will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. where paint and paintbrushes will be provided but participants are highly encouraged to bring gloves and painters clothing, given that the paint will be consisted of a permanent solution.

“The City and Rotary Club do a phenomenal job at connecting residents with ways to volunteer and participate in City events,” Mayor Jeff Lee said. “It’s great to see members of the community take the initiative in helping to refresh local hot spots just like this. Improving our parks is an action that is going to continue to positively impact residents and the community for generations to come.”

On behalf of the Rotary Club, participants will be treated to a free hot dog BBQ lunch from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. in appreciation of their volunteer time.

Anyone interested in attending and participating in the event is asked to gather on the corner of Trouville Ave. and South 14th St. on the southeast side of the park. Mask wearing is not required, but is high recommended as participants may be within close proximity of each other.

Formal registration will be done on site but RSVPs are encouraged to be done by phone at (805) 473-4580 or at the City Hall Recreation Department.

Grover Beach residents can find more information about the event by viewing the flyer and can also follow the City of Grover Beach social media pages for updates.

