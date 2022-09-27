Watch Now
City of Lompoc offers Santa Claus visits this holiday season

City of Lompoc
The city of Lompoc is offering Santa Claus visits for Lompoc residents this holiday season. Applications are available at the Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division website.
Posted at 1:03 PM, Sep 27, 2022
Lompoc residents can invite Santa Claus over to their homes this holiday season, Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division announced.

Residents can begin requesting for the Santa visits, which are offered between 6:30 - 8 p.m., from Dec. 16 to 19, Parks & Rec officials said. The cost of a booking per household is $40 for Lompoc residents and $48 for non-residents.

Visits are limited to a maximum of 20 minutes. Any locations with more than four children would require booking additional time slots.

