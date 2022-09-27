City of Lompoc offers Santa Claus visits this holiday season

Lompoc residents can invite Santa Claus over to their homes this holiday season, Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division announced.

Residents can begin requesting for the Santa visits, which are offered between 6:30 - 8 p.m., from Dec. 16 to 19, Parks & Rec officials said. The cost of a booking per household is $40 for Lompoc residents and $48 for non-residents.

Visits are limited to a maximum of 20 minutes. Any locations with more than four children would require booking additional time slots.

Click here for the application form.