City of Santa Maria calls to bands for Summer Concerts in the Park

Calling all bands!
The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is inviting family-friendly bands interested in performing at the 2023 Summer Concerts in the Park series.
In a press release, the city says it is now taking applications for consideration.
To be considered, bands must submit a demo thumb drive, biography and a high-resolution picture to the Recreation and Parks Department, located at 615 S. McClelland St.
Bands can also send an electronic press kit with the application via email to rpinfo@cityofsantamaria.org, no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, April 14.
Concerts in the Park are free and family-friendly.
Concerts will be held at city parks on Sunday afternoons from June through August.
The City of Santa Maria says the community is encouraged to invite family and friends, pack a picnic, bring lawn chairs, or throw blankets and enjoy a variety of music genres.
If you are interested in applying, click here.