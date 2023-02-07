City of Santa Maria calls to bands for Summer Concerts in the Park

Calling all bands!

The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is inviting family-friendly bands interested in performing at the 2023 Summer Concerts in the Park series.

In a press release, the city says it is now taking applications for consideration.

To be considered, bands must submit a demo thumb drive, biography and a high-resolution picture to the Recreation and Parks Department, located at 615 S. McClelland St.

Bands can also send an electronic press kit with the application via email to rpinfo@cityofsantamaria.org, no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, April 14.

Concerts in the Park are free and family-friendly.

Concerts will be held at city parks on Sunday afternoons from June through August.

The City of Santa Maria says the community is encouraged to invite family and friends, pack a picnic, bring lawn chairs, or throw blankets and enjoy a variety of music genres.

If you are interested in applying, click here.