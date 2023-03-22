City of Santa Maria hosts kitchen pail distribution event

The City of Santa Maria Utilities Department is offering indoor residential kitchen pails for local customers Saturday.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the southeast corner of Preisker Park, located at 330 Hidden Pines Way.

The kitchen pail is a convenient way to collect food waste before composting it.

City officials said the event is for the city's solid waste customers who may not be able to visit the Department during regular business hours to collect their complimentary kitchen pail.

The offer is limited to one per household, while supplies last.

Customers must have their address verified in order to receive the complimentary pail, according to city officials.