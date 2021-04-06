City of Santa Maria opens new park

A new park is now open in Santa Maria.

Located at the corner of Sonya Lane and Western Avenue, Robert “Bobby” Acquistapace Park is the 28th City park in Santa Maria.

It includes two basketball courts, a playground with musical instruments, multiple barbecue and picnic areas, restrooms and space for other special events.

City officials say the park was named after Robert “Bobby” Acquistapace “for his commitment and contribution to community youth recreation. Bobby participated in the Elks Rodeo & Parade for more than a half-century. During his tenure as chair of the parade, from 1977 to 2009, Bobby re-established the Elks/Minetti Mino Rodeo that provided thousands of elementary school-aged children with an experience at the rodeo. Bobby also served the community through his membership in the Rotary Club of Santa Maria, the Santa Maria Valley Economic Development Association, the Santa Maria Riding and Roping Club, and the Vaqueros de Los Ranchos.”

Construction on the Park began last March with a cost of close to $700,000.

“The project was completed with the City acting as an owner/builder, as well as performing much of the landscaping, irrigation and finish grading. This approach saved the City about 30 percent on overall build costs and delivered tremendous value to residents,” the City said in a press release.

The park opened to the public on Saturday, April 3.

