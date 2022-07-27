Comedy show to bring laughs to Central Coast

Comedians are bringing laughs to the Central Coast this weekend.

It's all part of the SLOFunny Comedy Show on Saturday, July 30.

The comedy show is put on once a month by Brian Owens.

Owens grew up in the San Luis Obispo area and says he uses comedy shows as a way to thank the community.

“This show is really my thank you to this community that I grew up in. My family owned a business here for 50 years and I love Morro Bay,” said Owens.

He adds that he wanted to create a big city feel in a local comedy show, which is why he invites comedians from all over the country and invites everyone to his show.

"It's just, come and laugh, you know? We're coming out of the pandemic. We all need to relax and enjoy ourselves. And I just wanted to create something where I grew up," said Owens.

Some comedians that will be at the show include Sean Grant, Kiran Deol and Nick Novicki. The headliner is Betty Barnes and Key Lewis will host.

The SLOFunny Comedy Show takes place on the last Saturday of each month.

There will be one show at 6:30 p.m. and another at 9 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building in Morro Bay on July 30.

This show will be for attendees 18 and older because of language and alcohol will not be served.