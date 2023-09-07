Community gathers for Summer Soiree in Avila Beach

A local non-profit dedicated to supporting young people who have survived a life-threatening illness held a fundraiser in Avila Beach on Wednesday.

The event, which was hosted by 17 Strong, was open for the whole community to attend at the Avila Bay Club.

The organization grants "victory trips" to those battling life-threatening diseases, such as cancer.

According to the organization's website, victory trips are vacations designed to celebrate victory over disease with a loved one, fulfill a lifelong dream and begin a new chapter.

Wednesday's Summer Soiree featured the Legends Band, exclusive wine pourings, special vendors and hors d'oeuvres.

"It's a benefit to promote 17 Strong and bring awareness to their cause and to bring a lot of farmers market vendors and other business people together to have a real nice time," said Joe Brittingham with Brittingham Financial Group.

