Community gives SLO garbage collector fond farewell during last shift

A San Luis Obispo garbage collector received a warm welcome from the community during his last shift.

Neighbors say Steve with Waste Connections has worked for about 38 years.

They put up signs and stood outside along El Cerrito Street on Friday wishing him a happy retirement.

“He (h)as been such a dependable, happy part of our neighborhood and we will miss him,” Christine Kasper told KSBY in an email. “He always has a smile on his face and a happy wave to all!”

Friday was reportedly his last day of work.

