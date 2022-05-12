Watch
Community invited to Law Enforcement Night at Downtown SLO Farmers' Market

Several SLO Co. agencies will be in attendance
Posted at 1:58 PM, May 12, 2022
Thursday is Law Enforcement Night at the Downtown San Luis Obispo Farmers’ Market.

Local law enforcement agencies from across San Luis Obispo County will be in attendance offering children an opportunity to check out interactive and educational demonstrations, test out equipment and view other things on display like robots and vehicles. Officers will also be available to answer questions.

The agencies will be stationed along Morro and Chorro streets.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department will be set up on Chorro Street and handing out bracelets in memory of Detective Luca Benedetti, who was shot and killed last May, and also hosting a special activation.

Farmers’ Market runs along a portion of Higuera Street from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday nights.

