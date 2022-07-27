The Santa Maria Valley Chamber will spend a night honoring those who have made a positive impact on the community.

The Chamber will host its 2022 Annual Awards Gala on Sept. 1 at the Veterans’ Memorial Center in Santa Maria.

The Chamber says it will be celebrating community excellence and honor the individuals, organizations and businesses who have committed to making a positive impact on the Santa Maria Valley community.

There are all kinds of awards, such as the Ambassador of the Year award, the Large Business of the Year award and Non-Profit of the Year.

There is also a Young Professional of the Year award along with Small Business of the Year.

The recipients of this year's awards are listed below:

Ambassador of the Year: Kelsi Fitzgerald of Veritas Innovative Pest & Termite Solutions

Large Business of the Year: Atlas Copco Mafi-Trench

Non-Profit of the Year: Transitions-Mental Health Association

Non-Profit of the Year: United Way

Robert F. Grogan Public Service Award: Dan Blough, Santa Barbara County Planning Commission (Posthumous)

Robert P. Hatch Citizen of the Year: Pastor Carl Neilsen

Small Business of the Year: Cugini’s Pizzeria & Trattoria

Tourism Partner of the Year: Cubanissimo Cuban Coffee House & Cafe

Young Professional of the Year: Robert Tolan

The Chamber will also introduce its new Board of Directors at the event.

The 2022 Annual Awards Gala will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

