Community meeting on Prado Rd. Interchange project

San Luis Obispo held a community meeting Wednesday night on the future Prado Road/Highway 101 interchange project

The project will eventually connect Dalidio Rd. and the new San Luis Ranch neighborhoods with Prado Rd.

The project will also add new on and off ramps onto Highway 101, and new sidewalks and bike lanes for Prado Rd.

The community was able to provide feedback on the new bridge and interchange design.

"The city always wants to hear feedback from out citizens and we have these milestones that we want to hit and inform the community the progress we made and their opportunity for feedback and absolutely they always bring up questions and concerns that sometimes we thought about but not communicated or even things that we have not thought about and need to add to the design so that's what we're looking for tonight," said Wyatt Banker-Hix, Engineer III for San Luis Obispo.

City officials hope to begin work on the bridge in the summer of 2024. It's expected to take two years to complete.

Construction on the interchange is expected to begin in 2025. That's expected to take three years to complete.

The environmental report for this project is currently available for review online at slocity.org/prado.

