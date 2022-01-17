Community turns out for 17-Mile fundraiser for Friends of Ryan Teixeira

Community members came out for a 17-mile run fundraiser for the Friends of Ryan Teixeira Monday.

Participants could run or walk the 3-mile path which began in the Village of Arroyo Grande at 10:45 a.m.

The running route took joggers through Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach and Pismo Beach before turning around in Shell Beach.

Organizers say both routes end at the finish line behind Mason Bar & Kitchen.

"Donations go to Friends of Ryan Teixeira," said President of Friends of Ryan Texteria, Tyler Auerbach. "We're a local non-profit supporting the Central Coast communities giving back in various ways such as FFA, youth sports stuff like that so it's great being out here."

Friends of Ryan Teixeira is a nonprofit organized by childhood friends of Teixeira, who passed away from leukemia in March 2017. It works in conjunction with 17 Strong, a nonprofit begun by Teixeira's parents.