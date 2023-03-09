Concerts in the Park in Templeton band lineup announced

The Templeton Community Services District announced the band lineup for the upcoming Concerts in the Park series Wednesday.

The ten bands selected represent a diverse mix of music including Rock, Country, Blues, Funk, Folk, Pop, and R&B that will appeal to the community, officials said.

The lineup is as follows:

June 15: Truth About Seafood (Rock)

June 22: The Rockin' Bs Band (Dance, Country, Rock)

June 29: Bad Obsession (Classic Rock, Pop, Dance, Country)

July 6: Club Dv8 (80's Dance, Rock, Wave)

July 13: Los Gatos Locos (latin, Rock, Funk)

July 20: Way out West (Country, Americana)

August 3: Santa Cruz Family Band (Dance 70s, 80s & 90s)

August 10: Joy Bonner Band (Rock, Soul, Funk & Fun)

August 17: Garden Party (Classic Folk Rock)

August 24: Monte Mills & the Lucky Horseshoe Band (Classic Country & Rock N Roll)

The 2023 summer concert series will take place Wednesday evenings from 6 - 8 p.m. at Templeton Park beginning June 14 through August 23, with the exception of July 27, city officials said.

In addition to the concert each week, organizers said there will be approved vendors with food and drinks available for purchase at the park.